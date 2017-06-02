The stories of rescued wildlife and their journey through rehabilitation will be told through a 12-part Animal Planet Series later this month.

‘Wild Bear Rescue’ will take viewers behind the scenes of the Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers – the only licensed grizzly bear rescue centre in the world.

The series will give the society an opportunity to tell their story to a larger audience.

“The hope is to put out the message of rehab and that there are options when we do interfere with wildlife in the form of car accidents,” says Angelika Langen, co-founder of the organization.

She hopes people will learn to understand how we can minimise our impact on animal habitat, and help conservation officers in reporting interactions that can lead to timely rescues.

The show will also tell the story of the 40 black bear cubs that were rescued last year and the process of returning them to the wild.

“We are excited to share the touching stories and genuine heroism behind Wild Bear Rescue,” said Ken MacDonald, Vice-President and General Manager of Discovery Networks. “Equal parts heartwarming and humorous, this series – produced exclusively for Animal Planet audiences – is sure to have viewers falling in love with the Langen family and their adorable bear cubs.”

Langen says film crews were back at the centre earlier in May to work on the second season. They’ll be following up on stories of the animals and all the new rescues that come in this year.

The first season is set to air on June 23rd.

With files from Daryl Vandenberg