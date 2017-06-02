Two suspects have been arrested for arson in Quesnel.

RCMP say officers were called to a residence on West Fraser Road just after 5:30 yesterday evening.

“Upon arrival they found the house fully engulfed in flames,” Sergeant Darren Dodge. “During the investigation it was determined that arson was the cause of the fire and shortly after – within two hours – a 31-year old male from Quesnel and a 37-year old female from Prince George were arrested.”

Dodge says it was fortunate that no one was injured or even killed.

“There were people in the house at the time. The house was totally destroyed – there were no injuries at this time. We don’t believe the public is at risk. We believe this was a targeted incident.”

Dodge says charges will be forwarded to Crown Counsel.

The man and woman, both known to police, remain in custody.