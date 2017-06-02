The Prince George Cougars have sent a local product to the Lower Mainland to close out his WHL career after a four-year stint with his hometown team.

Forward Brad Morrison has been traded to the Vancouver Giants for a second round pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

The 20-year-old leaves Northern BC with 260 regular-season games with the Cats on his resume, recording a total of 188 points (85G, 103A), sitting 10th on the team’s all-time scoring list.

260 Games Played

85 Goals

103 Assists

188 Points (10th all-time in Cougars history)

11 Playoff Points

Team WHL representative in '16 pic.twitter.com/ZfzYVWrq05 — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) June 2, 2017

Prince George General Manager Todd Harkins says Morrison has been a big difference-maker, especially in recent playoff runs.

“We want to thank Brad for contributing to the Prince George Cougars success. He played a huge part in helping us make the playoffs in each of the past three seasons and gaining a BC Division title.”

Morrison was originally selected by the Cougars in the seventh round of the 2012 WHL Bantam Draft, and Harkins adds it’s time to make way for the new crop of prospects.

“The reality is that we need to start recouping some draft picks, and that means trading a player of Brad’s calibre and giving him a change of scenery. This trade allows him to stay close to home in Vancouver with an up-and-coming Giants team.”

In 11 career playoff games with the Cougars, Morrison potted three goals and tallied eight assists.

He also represented Team WHL at the 2016 Canada-Russia Series, and was picked in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Rangers.