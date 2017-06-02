MLA Shirley Bond’s fifth term in office could be very different from her previous ones.

With the Liberals likely to lose control of the Legislature following a confidence vote this month, Bond will likely spend the next four years on the other side of the aisle.

“Any time you run for public office, you recognize that there are a number of outcomes,” she says. “You’re either going to be successful and your party is and you’re going to form the government but there’s always the possibility of an seat in the opposition.”

Asked about some of the criticism aimed at Premier Christy Clark over her intention to challenge the confidence of the House, Bond had this to say:

“I think the premier made the right decision – that if there is going to be a transition of power in British Columbia the place for that to take place is in the legislature. We will be going back to the house. We will be laying out a throne speech and at that point I would assume that the Green NDP coalition will choose to vote against the throne speech and that means that likely there will be a transition of power.”

The election’s unprecedented result has left a lot of British Columbians baffled. Bond says she’s been receiving a lot of phone calls and other inquiries from constituents.

“People are confused about the process and they are concerned and I think the biggest degree of concern lies with how northern British Columbia will be heard in the current situation with the Greens and NDP.”

Whichever side of the aisle she sits on, Bond says she is committed to bringing northern concerns to Victoria.