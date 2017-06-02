Tim Horton’s annual Camp Day Fundraiser brewed fresh smiles and satisfied customers all day Wednesday.

In Prince George, all 10 locations from College Heights to the Hart Region raised a combined total of nearly $40,000 to the restaurant’s Children’s Foundation.

Did you get your #CampDay coffee & bracelet yet? 100% of proceeds from coffee sales today will send kids from low-income families to camp! pic.twitter.com/IEV6WIq37d — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) May 31, 2017

Local General Manager Wende Bracklow is thrilled to see so much community support.

“It’s just a wonderful thing to see the kids being able to go to camp. Prince George is an extremely generous community and I’m very proud to be a part of this community.”

Over the past 25 years, Tim Horton’s has gather more than $162 million nationwide, which gives kids in need the opportunity to go to camp every summer.

All proceeds from hot beverage purchases, donations at the drive-through window, bracelets sold in-store, and other forms of independent fundraising went to the cause.

VISTA Radio was an active participant for Camp Day activities.

VIDEO: