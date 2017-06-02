14 awards for Length of Service

5 Commendations and Insignia

2 letters of Appreciation

1 Citation Medal

1 Certificate of Appreciation

1 Commissioner’s Commendation

1 Canadian Peacekeeping Service Medal

Officer’s friends, family and colleagues celebrated their achievements

The awards were presented by the BC RCMP’s Commanding Officer Brenda Butterworth-Carr

“Thank you doesn’t seem a strong enough word. I don’t know if there is any word that conveys the gratitude that the organization, and certainly myself and the management team in the north, has in terms of the dedication, the commitment, the courageous responses to these different events.”

Thank you to all of the officers who went above and beyond the call of duty.