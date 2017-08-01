Now that the Evacuation order for the city of Williams Lake has been lifted, evacuees are leaving Prince George and heading South.

The City of Prince George organized buses to take evacuees home. These began running from UNBC on Saturday.

Audrey Myers is from Stone Reserve, west of Williams Lake, and has been living in Prince George for weeks.

She’s hoping she and her sister can head home soon. Once the two get settled again, Myers says she’s planning a much-needed break.

“I want to go home, pack up my stuff, and go to the cabin so I can be with nature.”

Her visit to Prince George was under harsh and unfortunate circumstances, yet Myers says she enjoyed her stay.

“We finally recognized the roads and that, we start driving around just downtown and stuff like that and no mistakes or anything.”

Evacuees in need transportation home can register at CNC or the Northern Sport Centre at UNBC.