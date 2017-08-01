94.3 The GOAT
Environment Canada says we’re headed for a heat wave
Wayne Carrasco
,
Tuesday, Aug. 1st, 2017
Local gas prices about to jump
Spencer Gowan
,
Tuesday, Aug. 1st, 2017
National firefighting resources ‘scarce,’ Mexican and American crews flying in
Spencer Gowan
,
Tuesday, Aug. 1st, 2017
August 1: What type of Facebook Friend annoys you the most?
Kev Cotter
,
Tuesday, Aug. 1st, 2017
Christy Clark made what is likely to be her final media appearance as BC Liberal Party leader today
Wayne Carrasco
,
Monday, Jul. 31st, 2017
Rockin’ River Musicfest | Win Admission and Camping Passes
Kira Rogers
,
Tuesday, Jun. 6th, 2017
BCNE’s Family Pass Sweepstakes
Michael Lamont
,
Monday, Jul. 10th, 2017
Perk Up Your Patio with Decked Out Home & Patio Ltd.
Michael Lamont
,
Monday, Jul. 24th, 2017
METALLICA IN VAN
Kev Cotter
,
Monday, Jul. 10th, 2017
FOREIGNER
Kev Cotter
,
Monday, May. 29th, 2017
May 9th is Election Day
Wayne Carrasco
,
Monday, May. 8th, 2017
Wildfires Info
Country Music Panel
Mornings With Kurt & Carol
Who, WHo… WHO???
Carol Gass
,
staff
Monday, Jul. 31st, 2017
Who would you MOST like to see at this year’s Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merrit?
#BCStrong
Carol Gass
,
Friday, Jul. 28th, 2017
Vacay… The RIGHT WAY!
Carol Gass
,
Thursday, Jul. 27th, 2017
Are You A Rides Person
Carol Gass
,
Wednesday, Jul. 26th, 2017