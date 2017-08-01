The rain stayed away from Prince George in July according to Environment Canada.

It was also one of the driest they’ve seen in recent years. “We saw 28.2 millimeters of precipitation in July and the typical for the month is 62.1. I was looking back and it looks like it ranks as the 11th driest July on record,” says Alyssa Charbonneau, meteorologist.

The average daily temperature for the northern capital wasn’t bad either. “It was 15.1 degrees Celsius with the normal being 15.8 degrees so it was a little cooler than normal but, really close to normal,” says Charbonneau.

A ridge of high pressure will extend into the August long-weekend Charbonneau says.

“We’re looking at the next week or so a stretch of very hot weather as well so it looks like at least to start the month it is going to be hot and dry.”

The predicted daily high for both Thursday and Friday is 30 degrees.

Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday could reach 28 and 29 degrees respectively.