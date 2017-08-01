You’ll have nearly twice as many lemonade options during this year’s Big Squeeze fundraiser.

Thirty-one organizations are taking part in the fifth annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Prince George (BBBSPG) event, each selling lemonade and raising money for local programming.

BBBSPG is hoping for $10,000 this year. Last year, 18 different organizations raised about $6,800. These funds haven’t been designated to a particular program yet, but Events Coordinator Sydney Sankey says BBBSPG wants to expand its in-school mentoring program among others.

“This year, we are hoping to Need to grow our team mentoring program as well as in school mentoring it’s a really amazing program it allows us to reach a greater population because it’s only done in school, there’s no outside of school, there’s much less parent involvement so we’re able to help almost everyone with it. It’s a program that we’re really hoping to double this year.”

BBBSPG will award two winners. One for best lemonade and another for most money raised.

Some of this year’s participants include AiMHi – Prince George Association for Community Living, BCNE British Columbia Northern Exhibition, VISTA Radio, PG’s Hospice Resale Shop, and Two Rivers Gallery. With so many options, Sankey recommends you get out on Wednesday.

“There is definitely a location no matter where you work, no matter where you live, that you can stop by and you can grab some delicious lemonade.”

The event runs Wednesday from 11 AM – 3 PM. For more details and vendors, you can visit BBBSPG’s Facebook page.

A few restaurants are also doing a “Big Squeeze Restaurant Edition,” serving alcoholic lemonade all day and donating proceeds to BBBSPG.