Christy Clark made what is likely to be her final media appearance as BC Liberal Party leader today

Clark, who announced her resignation last week, says she is done with public life

She will also be giving up her seat as MLA for Kelowna West

Clark was first elected as MLA in 1996

Clark became Premier in March 2011, the second woman to serve BC in the role

She remains the first female premier in the country to lead her party to a plurality of seats in two back to back elections

Clark will officially step down on August 4

Rich Coleman, MLA for Fort Langley-Aldergrove, will serve as interim Liberal leader