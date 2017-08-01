BC finally got on the podium at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg on Monday.

Desirae Ridenour and Hannah Henry finished first and second in the Triathlon Individual Female competition picking up the province’s first gold and silver medals.

The day was capped off with another silver medal from Michael Milic in the Triathlon Individual Men’s competition.



Men’s Baseball

Alberta 12 British Columbia 7

British Columbia 13 Quebec 8

BC sits with a 2-3 record in round-robin play and will finish their slate of games Tuesday morning against Saskatchewan.

Women’s Basketball – Quarterfinals

British Columbia 76 Newfoundland and Labrador 49

Rebecca Landry of Prince George recorded 4 points in just under 20 minutes of action in the game.

She is the younger sister of UNBC women’s basketball player Madison Landry.

BC will face Ontario in the semi-finals on Tuesday at 3:15 pm from the Duckworth Centre.

Men’s Basketball – Quarterfinals

British Columbia faces off against Saskatchewan tomorrow at 1 pm Pacific Time from the Canada Games Sport for Life Centre in Winnipeg.

Women’s Soccer – Round Robin

Alberta 3 British Columbia 0

BC advances to the Medal Round on Tuesday against Nova Scotia at 2:30 pm Pacific time from the Ralph Contafio Soccer Complex.

Men’s Softball – Round Robin

BC split a pair of games on Monday giving them a record of 2-4 as round robin play resumes on Tuesday.

British Columbia 5 New Brunswick 4

Tyson Ghostkeeper and Nicholas Potskin of Prince George led the team with 2 RBI’s and 3 hits respectively in the contest.

Newfoundland and Labrador 6 British Columbia 3

Jerricko Prince is third player from PG who is on the roster.

BC sits in 8th place and plays two more games on Tuesday against Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia

Special Olympics Male 100m – Heat 1

Brock Terlesky of Quesnel finished 1st with a time of 13.08 seconds at University of Manitoba Stadium on Monday.

Terlesky awaits to see what final he will compete in on Tuesday.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Round Robin

Alberta 2 British Columbia 1 – (17-21, 21-17 and 16-14)

BC drops to 1-1 and suits up against Quebec at 4pm Pacific time on Tuesday in Group D action.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Round Robin

Alberta 2 British Columbia 0 (21-19, 21-11)

BC falls to 2-1 and faces off against Quebec at 5 pm on Tuesday.