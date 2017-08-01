The RCMP and the BC Wildfire Service are investigating the cause of the Elephant Hill wildfire, south of Ashcroft.

The blaze is believed to have started on July 6 and has been described as extremely aggressive.

On Saturday evening, rapid expansion of the blaze forced the evacuation of the Village of Clinton and surrounding area.

According to a release from the RCMP, the BC Wildfire Service has identified the origin of the fire and there is an investigation ongoing. A dedicated tip line has been set up to gather information from the public.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the RCMP dedicated tip line at 1-855-685-8788.