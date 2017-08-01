A photo of the BC Wildfire Service camp near the Elephant Hill fire. (Twitter: @BCGovFireInfo)

The RCMP and the BC Wildfire Service are investigating the cause of the Elephant Hill wildfire, south of Ashcroft.

The blaze is believed to have started on July 6 and has been described as extremely aggressive.

Elephant Hill fire, N of Cache Creek = “incredibly challenging + aggressive.” 78,548 hectares + 30% contained — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) July 31, 2017

On Saturday evening, rapid expansion of the blaze forced the evacuation of the Village of Clinton and surrounding area.

Aggressive fire activity on Elephant Hill #BCwildfire leading to further Evacuation Orders in @TNRD https://t.co/Tjcwb30GvJ — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 30, 2017

According to a release from the RCMP, the BC Wildfire Service has identified the origin of the fire and there is an investigation ongoing. A dedicated tip line has been set up to gather information from the public.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the RCMP dedicated tip line at 1-855-685-8788.