Liberal MLA for Nechako Lakes John Rustad is worried about investor certainly in BC.

He says the NDP government is a large part of why the Pacific NorthWest LNG project isn’t going ahead. He says they have created a ‘tremendous amount of uncertainty.’

“Not to mention the fact that they were vocally opposed to the Petronas project made it very challenging for the companies,” says Rustad.

Skeena Bulkley Valley NDP MP says if the proposed project on Lelu Island wasn’t on a salmon estuary, the project wouldn’t be so contentious.

Four groups also launched legal battles against the project last year claiming there was a lack of consultation with First Nations.

The decision to axe the project was made amid changing market conditions, according to Pacific NorthWest LNG.

With files from Daryl Vandenberg