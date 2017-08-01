The best Relay for Life in Canada belongs to Prince George for a fourth consecutive year.

The city is the only one in the country to a hold a 24-hour format, a strategy that continues to pay dividends.

“At two o’clock in the morning you’ll find the energy still going at the track and people encouraging one another and it really just kind of creates this community of relay supporters and we’re so thankful for them,” says Aimee Cassie, Relay for Life coordinator.

Prince George beat out the much larger Toronto-based Downsview Park.

The result is a symbol of everyone’s participation Cassie says. “I think it really is a testament to the passion of the participants, survivors, volunteers and everyone that embraces Relay for Life in Prince George and we’re just so thankful for everyone’s support.”

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) fundraiser has generated over $575,000 worth of donations so far this year.

Donations will be accepted until the end of the month.

If you wish to make a donation, visit the CCS local chapter at 1100 Alward Street.