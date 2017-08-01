The Senior Men’s BC Baseball Provincials at Citizen Field in Prince George is fast approaching.

The Prince George Grays are hosting this year’s event.

Organizer Jay Cook is happy to see it return to the northern capital.

“It’s always an exciting weekend,” says Cook. ”We haven’t hosted it since 2012 so it’s a chance to play at home and get some nice crowds out and have some fun.”

The action begins at 9 am on Saturday and will wrap up on Monday.

The host Grays will be playing two games per day. “We play at 2 and 7:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday and that 7:30 game is always the fun one because that is when the beer gardens are hoping.”

Prince George’s first game will be against the Kamloops Sun Devils followed by the nightcap against the Coquitlam Angels.

Other teams making the trek include the Trail Orioles and Burnaby Bulldogs.

Ticket prices are $10 for a day pass or $20 for the whole weekend.

The Grays are also hosting the Western Canadian Championships from August 18 to 20 at Citizen Field.

For more information click here