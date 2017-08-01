You may notice some staples missing from this year’s BCNE Fall Fair.

The 105th edition will be without the motocross and firefighter games. The rodeo has also been rearranged and

All that considered, Office Administrator Amy Alspaugh says there’s still lots to do.

“4H is going to be big this year – it’s larger than it’s ever been actually – and we’re really focusing on our rides. They’re a big draw for sure … heavy horse is going to be huge this year compared to last year. We have up to 10 to 12 teams coming for that, so that’s a huge draw.”

The BCNE board was considering canceling the whole event because of the wildfires and the number of evacuees using the grounds. It ultimately decided to go ahead with the event, and Alspaugh says it’s doing best it can with the cards it has been dealt.

“We’re doing due with what we have and I think it’s going to work out great this year.”

The fair runs August 17th-20th.