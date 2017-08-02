The BC Day long-weekend will be busy on our roads and highways.

A lot of bigger vehicles will share the road with those looking to get away.

“Drivers can expect to be in good company with other vehicles such as trucks and RVs and based on some of the stats that we’ve had from the last five years we can expect as much as 2,400 crashes to occur this long weekend,” says Joanna Linsangan, ICBC spokesperson.

Over 500 crashes involve large truck and 370 collisions involve RV’s in BC during the summer months in the province.

The majority of these crashes centre around one common scenario says Linsangan. “Usually what we do see is that when there is a crash between a large vehicle and a smaller passenger vehicle, usually the passenger vehicle sustains the most damage and the occupants are at risk of being seriously injured or even killed.”

ICBC is also offering the following tips to help prevent crashes with larger vehicles:

Stay focused: Driver distraction is the top contributing factor in crashes involving large vehicles. Things, like programming your GPS before leaving the driveway, asking a passenger to manage your texts and calls, and making sure children and pets are safely secured, are surefire ways to ensure a smooth ride.

Driver distraction is the top contributing factor in crashes involving large vehicles. Things, like programming your GPS before leaving the driveway, asking a passenger to manage your texts and calls, and making sure children and pets are safely secured, are surefire ways to ensure a smooth ride. Allow space for roll backs: Heavy vehicles can roll back as far as 4.5 meters (15 feet) when stopped on a hill. If you’re stopped behind a truck, it’s best to give plenty of space between you and the truck ahead of you.

Heavy vehicles can roll back as far as 4.5 meters (15 feet) when stopped on a hill. If you’re stopped behind a truck, it’s best to give plenty of space between you and the truck ahead of you. Drive out of blind spots: Keep clear of blind spots — there are large blind spots all around large vehicles, even in the front. When following, you should be able to see both mirrors of the R.V. or truck in front of you.

Keep clear of blind spots — there are large blind spots all around large vehicles, even in the front. When following, you should be able to see both mirrors of the R.V. or truck in front of you. Leave more space to brake : If you’re passing a truck, remember to leave the extra room before pulling back in. Trucks need plenty of space to slow down – that’s why they leave lots of room in front of them. If you pull in too close, the truck driver may have to brake hard to avoid a crash (possibly jack-knifing in the process) or end up rear-ending you.

: If you’re passing a truck, remember to leave the extra room before pulling back in. Trucks need plenty of space to slow down – that’s why they leave lots of room in front of them. If you pull in too close, the truck driver may have to brake hard to avoid a crash (possibly jack-knifing in the process) or end up rear-ending you. Have lots of space to pass: You need a lot of space when passing a large vehicle. Remember that trucks are long, with some pulling two trailers. Don’t pass unless you’re sure you have enough space. Remember it’s also the law to stay in the right lane except when you’re passing another vehicle.

You need a lot of space when passing a large vehicle. Remember that trucks are long, with some pulling two trailers. Don’t pass unless you’re sure you have enough space. Remember it’s also the law to stay in the right lane except when you’re passing another vehicle. Return the favour when merging: If a truck moves to the left lane to let you merge with traffic on a highway, slow down to let them return to the right lane in front of you. It helps them get out of the faster-moving left lane and improves the flow of traffic.

If a truck moves to the left lane to let you merge with traffic on a highway, slow down to let them return to the right lane in front of you. It helps them get out of the faster-moving left lane and improves the flow of traffic. Have a little patience: Although heavy vehicles have much more powerful engines than cars, they’re also much heavier, needing more time to reach the speed limit. If you’re following a slow-moving R.V. climbing up a hill, give them plenty of space with the understanding that they’re probably trying their very best to keep up with the flow of traffic.

Over the BC Day long-weekend, five people are killed and 600 are injured throughout the province.

In northern BC, 20 people are injured in 130 crashes.