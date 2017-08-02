Volunteer Prince George still needs help at the Emergency Response Centre at CNC.

General Manager Wendy Pollard is looking for volunteers to do evacuee renewals, paperwork, and check in / check out.

“We have volunteers working and staff as well calling people but people are going on holidays now so it’s just becoming a little bit more of a challenge. Some of them are quite tired they’ve put in a lot of hours.”

So far, Pollard says they’ve had at least 2,200 volunteers sign up. The organization has attempted to call each of them but she says that’s been an overwhelming task.

“Maybe we’ve called 1.000 people ourselves so if they do want to volunteer, I would just encourage them to call our office.”

If you’d like to volunteer, whether or not you’ve registered, Pollard asks you call 250-614-7835.