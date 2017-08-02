The investigation into the disappearance of a 42-year old Fraser Lake man is still ongoing.

The public’s help is needed to find Jerry (Keith) Krietz who was reported missing on July 9.

According to police, Krietz left Fraser Lake on July 7 in his white 2001 Chevy Cavalier.

It’s a two door model with a BC license plate of EK 227K

The vehicle has Pontiac rims, a sunroof and some body rust with a Monster/Fox logo in the back window.

Police say Krietz planned to go shopping in Prince George and was seen in the city on July 8 where he checked out of a motel and may have headed to the Lower Mainland.

No one has heard from him since.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fraser Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.