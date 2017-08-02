The Prince George Lomak Knights won the BC Baseball Midget Double “A” Championship for the second straight year.

They finished with an overall perfect record of 6-0 in Maple Ridge.

The Knights crushed Ladner 10-0 in the final after knocking off Campbell River 8-4 in the semis.



The Prince George Grays host the B.C. senior provincial baseball championship Saturday to Monday at Citizen Field. The Grays open the round robin Saturday at 2 against

Kamloops.

They also face Coquitlam Saturday at 7pm, Burnaby Sunday at 2 and Trail Sunday at 7pm.

Second meets third Monday at 9am with the semi-final winner to face the first place team Monday at noon.