Police and local volunteers will be helping bike owners register their rides on the 529 Garage digital bicycle registration app at some upcoming free events.

The app is a free reporting and recovery network combatting thefts and returning stolen bikes.

Over 700 bikes have been registered since the beginning of April, more than all over last year. Almost 1,400 bikes have been registered since the program began last June.

Prince George RCMP invites bicycle owners to come register and increase their chances of getting their bike back should it be stolen.

RCMP will also hold registration events during the lunch hour every Thursday this month at the Municipal Detachment on Victoria Street.

To sign up, you need to bring essential information like ownership details, a serial number, and photos of the bicycle. If your bike does get stolen, this information can easily be distributed to police, insurance companies, and other registered riders.

Each registree is also entered into a contest to win a Norco Storm mountain bike this fall.