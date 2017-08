The BC men’s softball team finished 2-7 at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

Team BC, which includes Tyson Ghostkeeper, Nicholas Potskin and Jerricko Prince

of Prince George plus Shayne Forshner of Fort St James, lost its final round robin game 9-7 to Quebec.

The BC women’s basketball team, which includes Rebecca Landry of P.G., lost to Team Ontario 73-45 in the quarter-finals.

BC athletes sit second in medals (behind Ontario) and third in gold.