Today was a great day for lemonade connoisseurs in Prince George

The 5th annual Big Squeeze event featured more than 30 participants this year

Every entry was a unique take on the classic summer drink

Some were sour

Some were sweet

Some were pink

And some were blue!

Each lemonade stand collected donations for their efforts

All proceeds will go to local BBBSPG programs

Two winners will be named: one for best lemonade and one for most money raised