The Prince George RCMP are seeking the public’s help following the theft of a substantial amount of gravel.

In November of 2016, police began the investigation from the Hungry Quarry 75 kilometers east of the city on Highway 16.

The owner discovered that the gate to the property had been breached and that a sizeable amount of gravel had been taken.

According to police, about 8,500 tonnes of gravel was missing with an estimated value of $250,000.

The RCMP are of the opinion that the culprits may have sold the gravel to the public at the worksite.

Anyone who has purchased the gravel is not considered a suspect but may have information that could assist the investigation.

The Hungry Quarry is located east of the Purden Mountain turn-off and east of the Bowron Forest Service Road on Highway 16.