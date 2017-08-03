Prince George and Fort St. James police are looking to the public to help locate a wanted man.

Preston Munroe Deveny, 33, is wanted for assault and five counts of Failing to Comply with Probation following an incident in Fort St. James in 2015.

He is also wanted on the same charge in Prince George following an investigation last year for Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm in Alberta.

Police believe Deveny is aware of his warrants and is avoiding arrest.

He has lived in Prince George, Fort St. James and Takla Landing areas.

Deveny is violent and should not be approached.

He is described as :

Caucasian

Six feet tall

203 pounds

Brown hair with green eyes

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George or Fort St James police at 250-561-3300 or 250-996-8269.