The 5th annual Big Squeeze fundraiser hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Prince George was a smashing success.

“We had a goal this year going into it of about $10,000 but we’re looking at about $12,000 so not only did we smash our goal but we pretty much doubled what we made last year,” says Sydney Sankey, events coordinator.

She adds they couldn’t be more pleased with the number of people who got involved. “So we are pretty humbled by the amount of community support by not only the individuals who came out and donated but also all the businesses who took time out of their day to help support us and to raise money for our agency.”

The popular fundraiser has grown by leaps and bounds since its inception Sankey says. “We’ve actually seen it almost double every year. Vista was one of the very first lemonade stands our first year about 5 years ago when we only had five and then I believe it went to 12 and then we’re sitting at 15, 18 and this year 31. It’s really something that people see how much fun it is and it’s really incredibly fun and is something that reminds you of your childhood selling lemonade.”

AimHi Prince George took top in the fundraising category raising $4,089.05

Playgrounds Cafe took home best lemonade thanks to their coffee flavoured beverage.