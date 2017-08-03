Orville Claffey, Nino Fabbro, Audrey Foster and the late Charlie Ghostkeeper were inducted last May

Do you know anyone in Prince George that exemplifies sports excellence in our city?

If so, the Prince George Sports Hall of Fame would like to hear from you.

They are accepting nominations until September 9 for their 2018 induction ceremony.

A lot of hidden gems have been uncovered by local sports groups have been inducted over the last few years.

“Where someone looks at it and says ‘Gee whiz I don’t think this person is worthy of a sports hall of fame kind of a thing’ and then they start to see some of the people that are in there and realize their candidates are just as qualified,” says Kathy Mears, director.

A wide range of sports people is what Mears is looking for. “People like officials, volunteers, our athletes, our builders, and administrators are some of the individuals that are out there and all the sports organizations that have done wonderful things.”

The Prince George Sports Hall of Fame has 75 members.

A date for the 2018 banquet hasn’t been set yet.

Nomination forms and criteria documentation are available at http://www.pgsportshalloffame.org or by email at Kathy.mears@telus.net