The Prince George RCMP is seeking your help identifying two people who are believed to be responsible for robbing a city retail store earlier this summer.

Police got a call of a theft from a Ferry Avenue store on June 12th. Three days earlier, police were told a man and a woman left the store with over $40 worth of products. When confronted by store security, police say the two fled on foot. Surveillance images were provided to investigators but they have not been able to identify the suspects.

Police describe the man as:

· Caucasian

· 18 to 23 year old

· Short brown hair with facial stubble

· Medium build

· Was wearing a blue letterman style jacket with grey sleeves, a black shirt and dark pants

The woman is described as:

· Caucasian

· 15 to 18 year old

· Long black hair

· Thin build

· Was wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and carrying a medium sized black & red purse

Police believe the woman could be under the age of 18 and, therefore, can’t release a photo of her due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

If you have any information about this you’re asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477, online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only), or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) using the keyword “pgtips.”