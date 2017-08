If you’re heading out of town this weekend, expect company on the roads

Throughout the province, ICBC sees about 2,400 crashes every BC Day long weekend

In northern BC, it’s an average of 20 injuries in 130 crashes

ICBC also recommends staying out of blind spots, leave plenty of space, and stay focused

Each summer, ICBC notes more than 500 commercial trucks and 370 R.V.’s are involved in accidents

Enjoy the long weekend!