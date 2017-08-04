Prince George is under a Smoky Skies Bulletin once again.

It was issued today by the Ministry of Environment and Northern Health.

Smoke concentrations will vary depending on fire behaviour and temperature changes.

People are asked to avoid any strenuous outdoor activity.

If you experience difficulty breathing, shortness of breath or chest pain, you should contact your health care provider right away.

People with lung diseases, such as asthma can be sensitive to air pollution.

The bulletin will remain in effect until further notice.

For more information, you can head to www.bcairquality.ca