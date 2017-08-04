A 33-year old high-risk sex offender has moved to Prince George from Hixon.

Thomas Marion was released from custody on June 9 and has a prior criminal history that includes sexual assault, sexual interference, assault, and mischief.

Marion has several court-ordered conditions including:

Not to consume any drugs

Prohibited from engaging in activities and/or employment that would bring into contact with children under 18

Prohibited from attending a public park, school ground or community centre

He is 5’11” inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Marion is white with black hair and hazel eyes.

BC Corrections is working closely with the RCMP to supervise him.

His residence has a higher level of supervision and more supports to mitigate his risk to the public.