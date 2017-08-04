The BC government extended the state of emergency in the province to August 18.

This will ensure that federal, provincial and local resources can be delivered in a timely fashion to the wildfire situation.

The Province will continue to provide financial support to evacuees with $600 per household which will be renewed every 14 days until evacuees return home.

As of this morning, 122 wildfires are burning in BC with 25 evacuation orders affecting over 7,100 residents.

Forty-two evacuation alerts are still in place impacting just under 25,000 people.