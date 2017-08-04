The BC Coroners Service continues to see a rise in overdose deaths across the province with 111 in the month of June.

That’s an increase of 88% compared to the same time last year.

Between January 1st and June 30th, there have been 780 fatal overdoses by illicit drug use, 28 of them have been recorded by the Northern Health Authority, up from 414 in 2016.

.@bccoroners: most ODs occur in ages 30-59; in #NorthernBC Interior, 17 people have died from illicit drugs in 2017 | #bcpoli @mypgnow — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) August 4, 2017

Recently appointed Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy with the new NDP government is calling for immediate action.

“Not only do we need to be working with people on the front lines across the province in order to save lives, but also working with all of our partners to create a seamless system in order to prevent people from developing severe issues and addictions, and to try and address those issues early on.”

Darcy says it’s also important to provide help to those who simply ask.

She adds the expansion of naloxone, education on its proper use, and furthering its distribution network also tops the priority list.

“This is about mental health issues, poverty, homelessness, supporting youth at risk; this is about education and beginning early, and it is about working with First Nations because First Nations people are dying in disproportionately high numbers.”

.@DarcyJudy: goal of new government is giving people help they need when they ask; important to educate early in schools | #bcpoli @mypgnow — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) August 4, 2017

Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe says fentanyl contributed to 78% of the overdoses between January and May, more than double the same period in 2016.

The Coroners Service is reminding the public once again if you’re choosing to use drugs to not use them alone, go to a safe injections site, or be sure the person you’re with knows how to recognize the symptoms of an overdose.

Symptoms of respiratory distress caused by an overdose include having difficulty of waking up and heavy snoring, and 911 should be called immediately.