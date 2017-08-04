Since the beginning of the year, and as of August 4th, break-and-enters in Prince George overall have jumped by 20% compared to the same period last year.

According to local mounties, business break-and-enters have had a 30% increase to nearly 210 this year alone, cases involving a residential area are up by seven percent, and there have been 85 non-residential property cases, such as sheds, this year; an increase of 32%.

In a statement, police say the downtown core has experienced the worst of these incidences.

From July 17th to 30th, the area near Ospika Boulevard in the West, the Nechako River to the North, the Fraser River to the East, and Highway 97 to the South saw 19 break-and-enters, which includes the Crescents, the VLA, and Spruceland, with most cases involving unlocked homes (pictured below).

Prince George RCMP are encouraging everyone to take steps in securing and protecting their property:

Record serial numbers, or engrave your driver’s licence number on valuables

Take pictures of property

Store the files on a disk

Report all suspicious activity

Get to know your neighbours; keep an eye on their property

Use security systems, cameras, and other deterrents

Keep your doors locked

Lock your sheds and secure your property

Lock your windows each time you leave your home, even in hot weather

Register your bicycles on 529 Garage

Lock your vehicle doors; use an anti-theft device

Do not leave valuables in your vehicle

Never leave your wallet, purse, ID, or keys in a vehicle

Anyone with more information on break-and-enters in their area is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.