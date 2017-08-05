An Order of Restricted Access is now in effect for Crown land around the Big Bend Creek, Tatelkuz Lake, Lucas Lake and Chedakuz Creek wildfires southwest of Vanderhoof.

This comes into effect Sunday at noon. The BC Wildfire Service says this area restriction is in place to protect the public as well as firefighting personnel continuing their fire suppression efforts. This will remain in effect indefinitely.

While this is in effect, one is allowed to enter or stay in the designated restricted area without authorization or is a local resident who is traveling to and from their home.

The restricted area encompasses four fires of note:

* Tatelkuz Lake fire: This fire has burned about 1,271 hectares about five kilometres west of Tatelkuz Lake, about 94 kilometres southwest of Vanderhoof. It was caused by lightning and was first reported on July 7, 2017.

* Big Bend Creek fire: This fire has burned about 2,062 hectares about 66 kilometres southwest of Vanderhoof. It was caused by lightning and was first reported on July 8, 2017.

* Lucas Lake fire: This fire has burned about 6,300 hectares east of Lucas Lake, about 90 kilometres southwest of Vanderhoof. It was caused by lightning and was first reported on July 7, 2017.

* Chedakuz Creek fire: This fire has burned about 2,355 hectares about 90 kilometres southwest of Vanderhoof. It was caused by lightning and was first reported on July 7, 2017.

This Order of Restricted Access applies to all Crown land within the geographic boundaries outlined below:

* all roads accessed by the Kluskus Lavoie Forest Service Road (Gold Road) beyond the 13-kilometre mark

* all roads accessed by the Kluskus Forest Service Road beyond the 77-kilometre mark

* all roads accessed by the Kluskus 500 Road beyond the 28-kilometre mark (the 528 sign) just west of Kenney Dam

Evacuation alerts issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and the Cariboo Regional District remain in place.

More information is available through the BC Wildfire Service’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, go to http://www.bcwildfire.ca