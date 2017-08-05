The BC Liberal caucus has been revealed and each of our local MLA’s will play prominent roles.

Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris will keep a close on his successor, Honourable Mike Farnworth, as the new Public Safety and Solicitor General critic.

“I’ve looked at the mandate letter for Farnworth and we’ll see what he does with this but there’s a lot going on and with my background in the force and, of course, my previous role as the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General I think I can probably hold his toes to the fire.”

He’s also keen to see the government’s plans to battle BC’s fatal overdose crisis.

“I’m curious to see what kind of remedy they might have and what kind of solution that they might have. They were very critical of our government before and they claimed they had some good ideas so I’m looking forward to what their good ideas are and make sure that they implement them.”

Additionally, Prince George-Valmount MLA Shirley Bond is now the province’s finance critic and Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad is the forestry critic.