Curtis Sawchuk picked a great time to go the distance.

His near-flawless seven inning gem propelled the Prince George Grays to a 2-0 shutout victory over the Coquitlam Angels on Saturday night at Citizen Field.

“I just wanted to give my team a chance to win,” says Sawchuk. “We are a good ball club and we played hard this afternoon as well against Kamloops so all I wanted to do was go out and compete and give my team a chance to win by putting up zeroes, not walking guys and not putting guys on base.”

Prince George now pulls to 1-1 and is in a second place tie with the Kamloops Sun Devils who defeated the host Grays 4-2 in extra innings earlier in the tournament opener.

Grays Manager Jay Cook says it was nice to see his team get rewarded for their hard work. “I thought we played well all day, we should have won the game this morning but we had a couple hits we didn’t get but Curt came and pitched a gem that puts us back in the tournament.”

Offensively, the Grays are making contact at the plate but not all the balls are dropping. “I think we were a little snake bit all day, we hit the ball hard a lot right at guys, especially in the game against Kamloops we had a lot of line drives that went right at them,” says Cook.

The Grays (1-1) take on the Burnaby Bulldogs (2-0) at 4 pm on Sunday from Citizen Field.

The Bulldogs had an easy time of it after disposing the Angels 9-4 and followed that up with a convincing 12-2 decision over the Kamloops Sun Devils.

The Sun Devils and Angels play in the afternoon matinee at 1 pm tomorrow.

The standings look like this after day 1.

1) Burnaby Bulldogs (2-0)

2) Kamloops Sun Devils (1-1)

3) Prince George Grays (1-1)

4) Coquitlam Angels (0-2)