Evacuees are moving off of the city’s post-secondary campuses, both of which are gearing up for the school year.

As of Wednesday, August 9th, the Emergency Reception Centre (ERC) will be moved from the College of New Caledonia to the Prince George Conference and Civic Centre. Both the Salvation Army and Canadian Red Cross will be at the PGCCC to support to evacuees. The ERC will be open from 8 AM – noon.

The number of evacuees registered for lodging peaked at just over 700 in July but that number dwindled to about 20 last week. Evacuees still in need of lodging have moved from the Charles Jago Northern Sport Centre to hotels and motels.

“The participation and support of the College and the University have been integral to the City’s response to the needs of Cariboo residents who have been forced from their homes by the wildfires,” says Mayor Hall. “Both institutions can now get back to their core business in time for the resumption of classes. We’ve also recently removed beds that we installed in the PGSS Gym and wish to thank School District #57 for their support and assistance as well.”

The city will start removing cots and other equipment from the Northern Sport Centre this week.

The city will still be an evacuation site for Cariboo residents who have been evacuated.