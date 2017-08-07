Environment Canada calculates current and expected smoke across southern and central BC is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility in the city. Because of this, the Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior and Northern Health Authorities is continuing the Smoky Skies Bulletin.

This bulletin covers all areas south of Prince George, as well was the Bulkley Valley and Lakes.

Smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behaviour, and temperatures change.

Environment Canada recommends that you avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and to contact your doctor if your start having difficulty in breathing, chest pains or discomfort, and/or sudden cough spells or airway irritation. This is particularly important for infants, the elderly, and those who with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Stay inside in a place that’s cool and ventilated if you’re having breathing difficulties. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. Don’t open the windows as you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.