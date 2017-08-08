A local ball club rallied to a podium finish at the Canadian Native Fastball Championships in Edmonton.

The Big Guy Lake Jr. Blazers finished third in the U-23 Division after starting with an even record 2-2 in round-robin play.

Though the four-day tournament was met with rain, the Blazers started with wins over Greystoke Alberta and the James Smith Jr. Thunderbirds.

Rain delay at Henry Singer Ball Park. 9 AM games are posted to 1 PM. (Teams be on standby) pic.twitter.com/JxqMQtaOS8 — Native Fastball (@2017_CNFC) August 4, 2017

The team would lose to the Lenny Selects, who went on to win the gold medal with several Prince George products on the team, and their second defeat came at the hands of Redline.

R.J. Cyr won the top catcher award for the Blazers.

In the Men’s Division, the Westbank Cardinals won their third straight title over the NB Petro Hawks of Saskatchewan.