The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) has issued an expanded evacuation order for areas in the West Chilcotin, which reflects the addition of Satah Mountain and the P-Road Area.

In a statement, the CRD says this replaces the previous order issued on July 28th for the area North of Highway 20 to South of Tzenzaicut Lake.

Due to immediate danger, RCMP officers and other groups will be expediting this action with the evacuation route taking place along Highway 20 towards Williams Lake.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Leave immediately

Register at ESS in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall

Group lodging needs in Prince George

Close all windows & doors

Shut off gas & electrical appliances, except refrigerators and freezers

Close gates, but do not lock

Gather family, take a neighbour, or someone who needs help

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, keys) only if immediately available

Take pets in kennels or on leash

Do not use more vehicles then you have to

Do not use telephone unless you need emergency service

The CRD also issued an Evacuation Alert for the Chantslar Lake Forest Service Road area because of the potential danger to life and health.

They’ll be giving as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, due to changing conditions, it may be limited.

Residents are strongly encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call, or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders.

– with files from Rebecca Kelli, My Cariboo Now

VIDEO: