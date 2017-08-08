The BC NDP is making good on its commitment to making life ‘more affordable’ in the province.

Premier John Horgan has announced free basic adult training at all levels of education, as well as English as a Second Language (ESL) programs for international students.

He says over the last few years, there’s been a 35% decrease in enrollment due to high-priced tuition fees.

“We can’t afford to leave people behind. We want to make sure that everyone can participate in our economy, and that means everyone having access to the basic skills they need to make sure that education is foundational for them, for their children, and their grandchildren.”

Horgan adds the costs for this initiative will be outlined in the upcoming September budget reading, which he’s also promising a reduction in student loan fees to zero-percent interest rates.

He anticipates those who’ve already prepaid for Fall courses are expected to receive a refund.

“We’ve seen thousands of people not participate or move forward on English language learning and adult basic education as a result of the barriers and costs that impose on people.”

The Premier hopes classes will be completely full with a motivation for students to complete their training as a result of this announcement.

Horgan was joined by Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark and Education Minister Rob Fleming in Victoria.