The North District RCMP responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near 103 Mile House.

The incident occurred just after 9:30AM on Monday when a Volkswagen Jetta heading southbound stopped to avoid a collision with two bears, but was subsequently hit by a Dodge pick-up truck.

According to police, three people were inside the Jetta at the time of the collision.

The person sitting in the rear passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The remaining occupants of the Jetta were taken to the hospital and the extent of their injuries range from minor to severe.

The investigation is ongoing, but police believe speed and alcohol are factors.