Two Burns Lake residents are in custody after a stolen vehicle search led to a drug seizure.

On Saturday, the Fraser Lake RCMP stopped a vehicle on Highway 16 near the Hoy Cross Forest Service Road.

During the investigation, they received information from the Burns Lake RCMP of a recent vehicle theft in their area that matched the same car they pulled over.

Following a brief search, police discovered some stolen property along with plenty of magic mushrooms and marijuana.

Both men were charged with possession of stolen property, Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one other charge.

The two men are scheduled to appear in Prince George court later today.