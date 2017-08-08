Prince George Mounties are hoping to recruit more of the public’s help for upcoming bike registry events.

Throughout the summer, local residents have been signing up with 529 Garage, a digital recovery network for stolen bicycles, helping combat theft in the community.

Corporal Craig Douglass, who leads the initiative, says the program is becoming well-known to Prince George.

“With the increasing popularity comes increased demand and we really want to fill that demand. More volunteers will allow us to reach more people and attend more locations.”

He says volunteers will be joining the registration team, in which they would attend several places in the city to help register bikes.

They would spend a few hours in the evenings and on weekends as scheduled recording bike information and taking photos with a provided smartphone.

Training is said to be minimal, and a basic police check is required at no cost.

Anyone interested is asked to call Corporal Douglas at (250) 561-3321.