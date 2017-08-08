Three new fires started up in the Prince George Fire Centre over the long weekend.

The Fire Centre reports the largest of these is 65 hectares and burning nearly 80 kilometres southwest of Vanderhoof. Crews and an air tanker attacked this Monday. Crews are still on it today.

The fire closest to Prince George is burning about 10 kilometres northwest of Bear Lake at 0.1 hectares.

Another 7.5 hectare fire is burning in Monkman Provincial Park, about 65 kilometres south of Tumbler Ridge.

All of these fires are lightning caused.