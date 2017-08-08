The Spruce Kings have some big shoes to fill heading into training camp.

20-year-old forward Tanner Campbell has been acquired by the Salmon Arm Silverbacks from Prince George in exchange for future considerations.

General Manager Mike Hawes says this was a trade in the works for a while.

“Tanner had communicated earlier in the summer he would like a change that would move him closer to home. It took some time, but we were able to accomplish that. I would like to thank Tanner for his time with our team and wish him good luck this season in Salmon Arm.”

The Kelowna native put up 38 points (16G, 22A) in 47 games as a King over the past one-and-a-half seasons after being acquired from the West Kelowna Warriors in the Jake LeBrun and Bryan Basilico deal.

In addition, the Spruce Kings also acquired 18-year-old forward Nolan Welsh from the Victoria Grizzlies for future considerations.

Hawes is extremely pleased with the new addition following the trade of Campbell.

“We’re excited to be able to acquire Nolan. He is a young skilled player with a lot of potential. He has really good on ice habits and is a tremendous young man. His transition to our team will be a little easier because he is familiar with several of our players from his time with the Burnaby Winter Club.”

Welsh tallied 11 points in 52 games last season for Victoria.

The Spruce Kings open camp on August 24th at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena (RMCA).

Prince George opens up the regular season at home on September 8th against the Chilliwack Chiefs.