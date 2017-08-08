Prince George RCMP has arrested two men in connection to what it’s calling an “illegal storefront business.”

On August 4th, 2017, the RCMP’s Downtown Safety Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at “Wee Medical,” a business on the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue. Two males – aged 32 and 34 – were found inside and arrested.

Police says the investigators seized marijuana, cannabis infused food, cash, packaging material and “other evidence.” Both men promised to appear in court on October 11th and have been released.

The Prince George RCMP thanks the public. The search warrant was supported by information from concerned citizens.