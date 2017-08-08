It was a month ago that many of the province’s big blazes began burning, including the Elephant Hill fire.
That fire is now 110,236 hectares and only 30% contained.
The RCMP still believe this was human caused is searching for the culprit.
Sgt. Annie Linteau asks anyone with information to come forward.
“It’s just imperative that anyone – even if they think the information they have is very little – if they can just share that information with us.”
Police have set up a tip line. You can share any information by calling 1-855-685-8788.
There are 414 firefighters battling this blaze. There are also 25 helicopters and 105 pieces of heavy equipment.